Ex-Comelec chief Brillantes battling COVID-19, intubated in hospital

MANILA - Former Commission on Elections chair Sixto Brillantes Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 and was intubated Saturday for unstable oxygen levels while in hospital, his daughter said.

Zeena Brillantes posted the development on Facebook, before confirming it to ABS-CBN News.

"We’re just asking for strong prayers as he was already intubated this afternoon,” she said.

According to Zeena, her father was admitted to the Medical Center Manila on July 18 after starting to feel “feverish” two days earlier.

"All his preliminary testing showed signs of COVID Pneumonia hence he was already treated like as though he was positive. Last July 22, as expected, his swab results confirmed it," she said.

Brillantes was intubated Saturday afternoon because, Zeena said, "his oxygen level is not stable despite all types of medication and convalescent plasma."

She added that Brillantes had been going to his office at least 2 weeks before being hospitalized, but the family doesn't know how he contracted the virus.