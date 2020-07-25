BuCor spokesperson: Inmate Raymond Dominguez positive for COVID-19, still alive

Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag on Saturday refuted reports that high-profile inmate Raymond Dominguez died of COVID-19.

Chaclag said Dominguez remained at Site Harry, an isolation area inside the New Bilibid Prison, after testing positive for the virus.

" 'Yung health status niya ay OK naman siya, although may history ng asthma ‘yun. Nagpapagaling pa rin. Nag-COVID-positive kasi siya," Chaclag told ABS-CBN News.

Dominguez was convicted of carjacking back in 2012 and was sentenced between 17 and 30 years in prison.

Dominguez and his brother, Roger, were also accused in the killings of used-car dealers Venson Evangelista and Emerson Lozano in 2011.

Both denied culpability.