Tropical Storm Egay slightly intensified as it moved westward over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Egay was last spotted 685 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, packing sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, and gusts of up to 90 kph. It is moving westward at 15 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signal has been hoisted in the country so far. However, wind signals are expected to be "hoisted in some areas in Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas" as the storm brings occasional rains over most parts of Visayas, and MIMAROPA in the coming days, PAGASA said.

PAGASA added that the storm may also enhance the southwest monsoon or the habagat.

PAGASA also noted that while the storm is forecast to remain offshore, "a landfall scenario over the northern portion of Northern Luzon is not ruled out at this time."

