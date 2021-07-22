Major roads going to Baguio City affected by landslide

Several major roads going to Baguio City are affected by landslides brought about by heavy rains Thursday.

Marcos Highway (Palispis-Aspiras Highway) is temporarily closed to motorists due to a landslide along Poyopoy, Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet since around 7 p.m. Clearing operations are ongoing.

Only one lane of Kennon Road, which is open only to residents in the area, is passable due to a rock fall at Camp 5.

Clearing operations are also ongoing along Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road, Baguio-Bontoc Road, Abra-Kalinga Road, and Balbalan-Pinukpuk road which are also affected by soil erosion and rock fall.

Motorists going to Baguio City are advised to take a detour via San Pascual-Nangalisan-Asin Road.

The Cordillera region has been experiencing heavy rains since Wednesday due to southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Fabian.

Residents in landslide-prone and flood-prone areas are advised to take extra precaution.

- report from Mae Cornes