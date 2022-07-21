Microsoft Teams suffered an outage on Thursday morning. ABS-CBN News screengrab

MANILA — Business communication platform Microsoft Teams experienced an outage on Thursday, becoming a trending topic in the Philippines.

Website downdetector.ph reported an uptick of outage complaints at around 9 a.m.

As of writing, "MS Teams" is the top trend on Twitter in the country, with tweets mostly from working users who expressed dismay over the platform's outage.

Microsoft has confirmed the outage, saying that an investigation is underway to check the issue.

We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

"We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact," it later said.