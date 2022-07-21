MANILA — Business communication platform Microsoft Teams experienced an outage on Thursday, becoming a trending topic in the Philippines.
Website downdetector.ph reported an uptick of outage complaints at around 9 a.m.
As of writing, "MS Teams" is the top trend on Twitter in the country, with tweets mostly from working users who expressed dismay over the platform's outage.
Microsoft has confirmed the outage, saying that an investigation is underway to check the issue.
"We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact," it later said.