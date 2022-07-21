Home  >  News

Probe underway as Microsoft Teams suffers outage

Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 21 2022 11:51 AM

Microsoft Teams suffered an outage on Thursday morning. ABS-CBN News screengrab
Microsoft Teams suffered an outage on Thursday morning. ABS-CBN News screengrab

MANILA — Business communication platform Microsoft Teams experienced an outage on Thursday, becoming a trending topic in the Philippines. 

Website downdetector.ph reported an uptick of outage complaints at around 9 a.m.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/tvpatrol/07/21/phtrends.jpg

As of writing, "MS Teams" is the top trend on Twitter in the country, with tweets mostly from working users who expressed dismay over the platform's outage.

Microsoft has confirmed the outage, saying that an investigation is underway to check the issue.

"We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact," it later said. 

Read More:  Microsoft Teams   Twitter   Microsoft   outage   technology   internte  