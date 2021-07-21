Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen from capsized boat in Batangas

A member of the Philippine Coast Guard Sub-Station in Calatagan, Batangas helps 2 fishermen from their capsized boat. Courtesy of PCG Station Batangas Commander, Captain Geronimo Tuvilla

MANILA - Two fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized in waters off Cape Santiago Light Station in Calatagan, Batangas Monday evening, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

PCG Station Batangas Commander, Captain Geronimo Tuvilla, said they received information from Vessel Traffic Monitoring System (VTMS) - Batangas that a motorbanca capsized in their area of responsibility.



This information was immediately relayed to the PCG Sub-Station Calatagan for the deployment of a search and rescue (SAR) team on board Coast Guard aluminum boat, AB-179.

"Despite the strong waves and wind condition prevailing in the area, the SAR team was able to find and rescue the two fishermen," Captain Tuvilla said.

The rescued individuals were brought to safety, assessed, and properly turned over to their family, while their capsized motorbanca was towed back to shore.

"We also reminded them to prioritize their personal safety by not venturing into sea during bad weather and/or sea condition," Tuvilla said.