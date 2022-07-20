Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 910 more cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants BA.5, BA.4, and BA.2.12.1, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Government found an additional 816 cases of the omicron BA.5, 52 new cases of the BA2.12.1, and 42 more cases of the BA.4, according to Health officer-in-charge and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

All regions except Bangsamoro have logged a case of the omicron BA.5, Vergeire said. Twelve of the additional BA.5 cases were returning Filipinos, she added.

Of the 816 newly reported BA.5 cases, 686 have recovered, 78 were still under isolation while the status of the remaining 52 was still being verified, Vergeire said.

A total of 560 were fully vaccinated, while the inoculation status of the remaining 256 was still being verified, she added.

Meanwhile, out of the additional 52 BA.2.12.1 cases, 49 have recovered and the condition of the remaining 3 was still being verified, according to Vergeire.

Twenty-six of the patients were fully vaccinated, 5 were partially inoculated, and the vaccination status of the remaining 21 was being verified, Vergeire said.

Four of the BA.2.12.1 cases were returning Filipinos, while the rest were from Metro Manila, Cordilleras, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao region, and Caraga, she added.

A total of 42 more BA.4 cases were also reported, of which 36 have recovered, 5 remain under isolation, while the status of the remaining patient was being verified, according to the DOH OIC.

Thirty-one of the patients were fully inoculated while the vaccination status of the remaining 11 was being verified, Vergeire said.

Three of the BA.4 cases were returning Filipinos, while the rest came from Metro Manila, Soccksargen, Davao, Western Visayas, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Cordilleras, and Bangsamoro, she added.

The exposure and travel histories of all patients have yet to be identified, Vergeire said.

The country recorded 14,640 new COVID-19 cases in the previous week, reflecting about a 40-percent increase from a week before, data from the health department showed Monday.

The DOH earlier said tightening border controls was not necessary in preventing new omicron subvariants BA.2.75 and BA.5.2.1.

