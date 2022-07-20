Home  >  News

Danilo Cruz appointed as TESDA director-general — Palace

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 20 2022 12:34 PM

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has chosen Danilo Cruz as the next director-general of the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Malacañang said on Wednesday. 

Cruz was a labor undersecretary during the administration of the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

Meanwhile, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles also confirmed the appointment of Olivia Garcia "Bong" Coo as a commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission.

Coo is a Filipino tenpin bowler and Hall-of-Famer. 

No other details were immediately available from the Office of the Press Secretary as of this story's posting. 

