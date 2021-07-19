DFA repatriates 150 Filipinos from Bangladesh

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said it has brought home 150 overseas Filipinos from Bangladesh via the first special chartered flight from the South Asian country this year.

In a statement, DFA said most of the repatriated Filipinos were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They landed at the Davao International Airport on July 15 and were welcomed by the DFA Consular Office in Davao City, together with the Bureau of Quarantine, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Department of Tourism.

To date, more than 400,000 Filipinos worldwide returned home safely through the whole-of-government approach.



Read the full story here: https://t.co/SLjM9Z1Z1p#AssistanceToNationals#DFAForgingAhead pic.twitter.com/m0Vt6b00Qa — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) July 19, 2021

"Following the instruction by President Duterte and as recommended by Secretary Locsin, the DFA is providing financial assistance meant to alleviate their anxieties and help them start anew here in our country," said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola.

In addition to the return flight ticket, the repatriates will be provided with free swab test and free stay at a quarantine facility, as well as P10,000 reintegration assistance, the DFA said.

According to the DFA, more than 400,000 Filipinos worldwide have been repatriated.