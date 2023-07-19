RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Rainy weather will prevail over parts of Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday due to the low pressure area (LPA) off Mindanao, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The LPA embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) could unleash scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Bohol, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental, PAGASA said.

It warned that flash floods or landslides are possible due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The LPA was spotted at 710 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country could experience warm weather on Wednesday, but thunderstorms may arrive in the afternoon or night, PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren-Jorda told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

