Austria, tatanggap muli ng Pinoy nurses

VIENNA - Pinangunahan ng bagong Ambassador ng Pilipinas sa Austria na si Evangelina “Luli” Arroyo-Bernas at team mula sa Embahada, ang makasaysayang paglagda sa Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) kaugnay sa muling pagpapadala ng highly qualified Filipino nurses sa Vienna, Austria.

Sa panig ng Austria puro mataas na opisyal ng Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Department of Health ang sumalubong sa contingent ng Pilipinas. Isinagawa ang paglagda sa opisina ng Chamber of Commerce and Industry ng Austria.

“I am truly honoured to be one of the signatories of this Memorandum of Understanding on the recruitment of nurses from the Philippines, bringing together the Department of Migrant Workers of the Philippines, on the other hand, the city of Vienna and the Austrian Economic Chamber,” sabi ni Karl Heinz Kopf, Secretary General, Austrian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Naniniwala si Kopf na sa pamamagitan ng Memorandum of Agreement ay mapapalawak pa ang ugnayan ng dalawang bansa lalong-lalo na sa larangan ng ekonomiya.

“Your attendance, excellencies underscores the significant potential of the collaboration between the Philippines and Austria especially regarding the labour market. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for your contributions. Thanks again for making this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) possible, and I am looking forward to the first success for implementation toward sustainable, long-lasting cooperation in this field and also in the broader field,” dagdag ni Kopf. Ayon naman kay Ambassador Arroyo-Bernas, tiyak na magiging matagumpay ang kasunduang ito dahil protektado ang sinumang kababayang gustong magtrabaho bilang nurse o caregiver.

“It will allow our Filipino nurses to come to Vienna but under protection and with the proper program under the Department of Migrant Workers and the City of Vienna. We are very happy about this and there is also an initial interest of several hospitals here in Vienna, which is why we wanted to make sure that the Memorandum of Understanding will be implemented,” sabi ni Ambassador Evangelina Arroyo-Bernas, Philippine Ambassador to Austria.

Unang bahagi ng 1970’s nang magkaroon ng kasunduan ang Pilipinas at Austria para sa recruitment ng health workers para sa bansa.

Mula noon, hindi na mabilang ang Filipino nurses at caregivers na dumating sa bansa. Dahil sa pagdagsa ng nurses na galing sa ibang European countries ay nahinto ang kasunduan ng Austria at Pilipinas noong late 80s.

Kaya naman masaya si Migrant Workers Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan sa paglawak ng oportunidad ng mga Pinoy na na makapag-abroad.

“Malaki ang expectation pero makikita mo naman ang kooperasyon mula sa kabilang side and side ng Vienna government. Inexpect natin dito, inaantay na ito ng ating mga kababayan, marami silang tanong. Maganda at pag-uwi ko mababalita ko sa kanila ang pagpirma natin sa MOU at dadami ang opportunidad para sa ating Filipino nurses,” sabi ni Usec. Patricia Yvonne Caunan, DMW.

Ayon sa embahada hindi pa tiyak kung ilang Pinoy nurses at caregivers ang kukunin. Depende pa ito sa mga ospital at home for the aged. Pero sa ngayon, 75,000 nurses ang tinatayang kakailanganin ng Austria.

Umaabot sa higit 1,500 to 2,200 Euros o katumbas ng PHP 86,000 hanggang PHP 120,000 ang average starting salary ng nurses, matapos ng kanilang training bilang health care at nursing assistant sa Austria.

Kabilang sa requirement ay dapat pasado sa nursing board at dapat may work experience bilang nurse o caregiver.

Target ipatupad ang recruitment bago mag-Disyembre ngayong taon.

