MANILA - Commuters rushed to catch their ride home amid an impending downpour in Manila on Monday afternoon.

Long lines began to stretch at the LRT station in Pedro Gil at around 4:45 pm.

Around the same time, a crowd hoping to hail a bus or jeepney at the corner of UN Avenue and Taft Avenue began to thicken.

Passengers waiting for a jeepney at a loading and unloading zone in front of the Kartilya ng Katipunan, meanwhile, spilled out until the corner of P. Burgos Street and Natividad Lopez Street.

According to Renante Abinon, a 27 year old construction worker, it often takes more than an hour before he can hail a jeep— especially when the weather is gloomy.

"Dalawang oras o tatlong oras ako nag-aantay para makauwi sa Divisoria," he said, time that could have been allotted for rest.

So instead of wasting hours, he said he sometimes opts to walk home, never mind if it is tiring.

"Kalahating oras lang andun na ako, kahit mahirap din, mas mabilis naman," he said.

Several other passengers agreed that the rainy weather adds an hour or two to their already taxing commute during the rush hour.

"Kinakabahan, lalo na bigla lumakas. Mahirap sumakay. Kung baha ibang kalsada, usually, 'pag ganito maulan, kinakabahan na," regular commuter "Jaye" shared.

Meanwhile, Faye Serrano, a company employee that takes this route daily said not only does the rain stretch their commute time, it makes it much more challenging.

"Lalo mas mahirap kasi daming tao nagmamadali umuwi, talagang nag-uunahan," she said.

Serrano urged officials to implement a more disciplined system at the terminal.

"Sana magkaroon ng pila dito. Ang hirap kasi makipagtulakan. Walang maayos na pila," she complained.

At around 6 p.m., rain started to pour, drenching several commuters who were yet to catch a ride home.

Those without umbrella or raincoat decided to leave the terminal and seek shelter first.

At around 7 p.m., most of the remaining commuters were already able to hail a jeepney.

WATCH