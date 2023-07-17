MANILA - The Department of Health on Monday said there is a reported clustering of malaria cases in Puerto Princesa City.

According to the DOH, a total of 31 malaria cases were reported from Barangay Irawan in Puerto Princesa City, detected between April 26 to June 30, 2023.

Fifty-five percent of the cases, or 17 patients, are female. Majority of the cases, or 24 patients, also came from Zone 14. This is the highest number of patients from a single purok or zone, out of Barangay Irawan's five puroks.

The patients are between the ages of less than 1 month to 50 years old, DOH also added.

The patients were detected after reporting symptoms of headaches, dizziness, body malaise, fever, and epigastric pain.

All patients have recovered as of July 5, DOH also said.

"Malaria remains endemic in Puerto Princesa City," DOH added.

Back in February, DOH said Palawan is the only Philippine province that is not yet free of malaria.

Malaria is contracted from a bite of an infective female Anopheles mosquito that breeds in rivers and lakes, the DOH said. It can also be transmitted by blood transfusion, and possibly mother to child before and or during birth.



Symptoms usually start approximately 9 to 14 days after the bite of an infective mosquito. However, in some types of malaria, the symptoms may appear 1 to several months after the infective mosquito bite.

The symptoms include high fever, headache, chills and shivers, nausea and vomiting. In severe form, it may include severe vomiting and diarrhea, generalized convulsion, delirium and impaired consciousness, followed by coma and possibly death.

- with reports from Willard Cheng and Davinci Maru, ABS-CBN News

