Tropical depression Fabian expected to intensify in 24 hours

MANILA - Tropical depression Fabian may intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Friday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Fabian was last spotted 1,395 km east of extreme northern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with 55 kph gusts.

The weather disturbance will remain far from the country's landmass and will continue to move north-northeastward until Sunday morning, the agency said.

PAGASA projected Fabian will briefly leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday before re-entering by Sunday morning. It is expected to leave the PAR for good on Monday evening and move towards southern Japan.

"However, due to the proximity of this portion of the forecast track to the northern boundary of the PAR, there is possibility that the tropical cyclone may still be inside the PAR beyond Monday," the weather bureau said.

Fabian is unlikely to directly affect weather conditions and bring heavy rainfall in the country, PAGASA said.

"However, its passage may enhance the Southwest Monsoon and bring monsoon rains over Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Bataan, and Zambales beginning Sunday," it said.

Hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signals in the country also remains less likely, PAGASA added.

