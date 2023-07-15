PH, US troops wrap up Salaknib Phase 2 exercise

The Philippine Army and the US Army Pacific (USARPAC) wrapped up Phase 2 of Exercise Salaknib in Capas, Tarlac on Friday.

The closing ceremony was held at the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Camp O’Donnell.

Around 3,000 troops from USARPAC's 25th Infantry Division and Philippine Army's 5th Infantry Division, 7th Infantry Division, and 1st Brigade Combat Team participated in the second stage of Salaknib.

One of the highlights of the exercise is the professional development and training on the use of advanced weapons systems such as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

"Salaknib"—which means shield in Ilocano—is an annual Army-to-Army exercise geared at strengthening the interoperability of Filipino and American soldiers in various military operations.

The combined exercise also reinforces the Philippine Army's pivot from internal security operations to territorial defense operations.

Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Steve D. Crespillo extended his deepest appreciation to the USARPAC as well as the participating troops for teh exercise.

“May the prospects that lie ahead encourage us all to be even more committed and dedicated in our mutual resolve, and may we continuously work our way towards our common end goal,” said the Army vice chief.