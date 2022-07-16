Flash floods swamp parts of Metro Manila

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Parts of Metro Manila experienced flash floods Saturday evening after a heavy downpour.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), several roads were not passable Saturday night to vehicles due to the flood:

Southbound and Northbound lane of EDSA Quezon Ave. MRT (knee-deep as of 8:00pm)

Southbound and Northbound lane of Maria Clara Araneta Ave (waist-deep as of 8:12pm)

Southbound and northbound EDSA Balintawak (above gutter-deep as of 7:35pm but two lanes remained passable)

Northbound and Southbound lane of. Victory E. Rodriguez Ave(Knee deep as of 8:02pm)

Meanwhile, the following areas experienced gutter-deep floods but remained passable:

G. Araneta E. Rodriguez (as of 7:45 p.m.)

Eastbound, Quezon Ave. Agham (as of 7:48 p.m.)

North bound, EDSA North Ave. (as of 7:34 p.m.)

south and northbound, EDSA Kamuning (as of 7:29 p.m.)

south and northbound, C5 C.P Garcia Katipunan (as of 7:12 p.m.)

Timog Avenue (as of 7:40 p.m.)

NB/SB DSA Dario U-turn slot (as of 7:12 p.m.)

southbound EDSA Ortigas (As of 7:35 p.m.)

EDSA Taft Rotonda NB. (as of 7:55 p.m.)

Most floods subsided by 8:30 p.m., MMDA reported.

As of 8:30 p.m., Marikina River’s water level reached 13.6 meters, according to the Marikina City Public Information Office (PIO).

According to the City’s PIO, as of this writing, all the flood gates of Manggahan floodway have been opened.

No alert level has been given as the first alarm will be raised once the water reaches 15 meters.

Several areas, however, experienced heavy flooding.

Flood in several streets of Providence village, Barangay Tañong reached 6 inches.

The flood subsided by 7:44 p.m.

Fairelane St. and JP Rizal St, in Barangay Concepcion Uno; Olive St. Lilac St. in. Concepcion Dos; and Nawasa/Balubad in Barangay Nangka also experienced floods.

Some roads, meanwhile, were not passable as of 8:30 p.m.: Sapphire St., Cherry St, and Sandalwood cor Lilac in Concepcion Dos; Angel Santos St. going to Doña Petra in Barangay Tumana.