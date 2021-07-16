Home  >  News

LPA off northern Luzon now Tropical Depression Fabian

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 16 2021 01:07 PM

LPA off northern Luzon now Tropical Depression Fabian 1
Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - A low-pressure area east of northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression Fabian shortly before noon Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The brewing storm intensified into a tropical cyclone at 11 a.m., the agency said, adding it will release severe weather bulletins starting 5 p.m.

Fabian is the sixth storm to enter the country this year, which sees up to 9 tropical cyclones annually on average.

In its 3 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said the weather disturbance was last spotted 1,240 kilometers east of northern Luzon.

Weather specialist Ana Clauren earlier told Teleradyo the LPA may not hit land based on its current forecast track. However, it may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring rains over most of the country.

The southwest monsoon, which is currently affecting southern Luzon and the Visayas, may bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Zambales and Bataan on Friday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for the latest weather updates.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  weather   weather top   PAGASA   Tropical Depression Fabian   #FabianPH   tropical depression   low-pressure area   LPA   rains   southwest monsoon   habagat  