LPA off northern Luzon now Tropical Depression Fabian

MANILA - A low-pressure area east of northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression Fabian shortly before noon Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The brewing storm intensified into a tropical cyclone at 11 a.m., the agency said, adding it will release severe weather bulletins starting 5 p.m.

Fabian is the sixth storm to enter the country this year, which sees up to 9 tropical cyclones annually on average.

In its 3 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said the weather disturbance was last spotted 1,240 kilometers east of northern Luzon.

Weather specialist Ana Clauren earlier told Teleradyo the LPA may not hit land based on its current forecast track. However, it may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring rains over most of the country.

The southwest monsoon, which is currently affecting southern Luzon and the Visayas, may bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Zambales and Bataan on Friday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

