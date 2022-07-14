Philippines thanks France for supporting arbitral award

MANILA - The Philippines has thanked France for its support for the 2016 arbitral award that invalidated China’s expansive claim in the South China Sea, the 6th anniversary of which was marked last July 12.

“We thank France for expressing its support for the arbitration tribunal decision,” said DFA Assistant Secretary Jaime Victor Ledda of the Office of European Affairs in his remarks during the French National Day reception hosted by Ambassador of France to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz.

Ambassador Boccoz joined diplomats in expressing support for the arbitral award on its anniversary as she reiterated France’s commitment to ensuring respect for international law and promoting rules-based order in the South China Sea.

“As we mark the 6th anniversary of the #SouthChinaSea Arbitral Ruling, France reiterates its commitment to ensuring respect for international law, particularly #UNCLOS, and promoting a rules-based, multipolar order in SCS and throughout the Indo-Pacific zone,” Boccoz tweeted.

