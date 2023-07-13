Tropical depression Dodong makes landfall in Isabela

Tropical depression Dodong. Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - Tropical depression Dodong has made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, PAGASA announced early Friday.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Dodong was sighted in the vicinity of San Mariano, Isabela at 4 a.m. packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with 55 kph gusts, It was moving west-northwestward at 15 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised in the following areas:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, San Manuel, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Bolinao, Bani, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Agno, Binmaley, Dagupan City, San Jacinto, Mangaldan, Anda)

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Maria Aurora, San Luis, Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

PAGASA said wind speeds will reach 39 kph to 61 kph and may have minimal to minor threat to life and property.

It also projected 50-100 mm of rainshowers in Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, La Union, Pangasinan, and the northern portion of Aurora on Friday.

PAGASA image

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon enhanced by Dodong is expected to bring gusty conditions over the following areas:

Friday: Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and other areas of Central Luzon not under any wind signal.

Saturday: Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, CALABARZON, Zambales, Bataan, and Aurora.

Sunday: Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Cavite, Zambales, and Bataan.

Dodong is expected to cross the landmass of northern Luzon on Friday and emerge over waters west of Ilocos Region before leaving the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Saturday or Sunday.

"Due to the potential impact of land interaction on the circulation of the tropical depression, changes to the track forecast scenario in the succeeding bulletins remain possible," PAGASA said.

The weather disturbance is likely to remain a tropical depression within the country's monitoring area. Dodong may intensify into a tropical storm by Saturday or Sunday as it exits the PAR, it added.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO