Philippines to export excess oxygen supply to Indonesia amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA — The Philippines will be exporting excess oxygen supply to Indonesia to help the neighboring country's fight against its surging COVID-19 cases.

Philippine Ambassador to Indonesia Leehiong Wee said Wednesday he met with Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez over the plan to export oxygen tanks to Indonesia.

"Kulang na kulang [sa Indonesia] atsaka napaka-mahal (Oxygen supply is lacking and very expensive in Indonesia)," Wee told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Wee said they are now talking with exporters over the plan to deliver oxygen tanks to Indonesia.

He clarified that it will not be a donation, but a Filipino company will be selling the supply to the neighboring country.

Concerns are mounting in Indonesia as regions of the country struggle to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant, which first emerged in India.

Indonesia on Wednesday reported a record 54,000 infections, up more than tenfold on the number of cases at the start of June.

As health experts warn the country could be the next India, the government has scrambled to boost capacity and secure sufficient oxygen supply.

The Philippines has announced it would ban travelers coming from Indonesia to prevent the risk of spreading the Delta strain.

—With a report from Reuters

