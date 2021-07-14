PH posts 3,806 more COVID-19 cases; active cases lowest in over 4 months

Health workers take a break from inoculating San Juan residents with their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on July 13, 2021 at the San Juan Arena. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday confirmed 3,806 more COVID-19 cases, with total active infections the lowest in more than 4 months, data from the health department showed.

Based on the latest bulletin, the country now has 1,485,457 total recorded coronavirus cases, of which 44,408 or 3 percent are active.

The ABS-CBN Data Analytics said the number of those still battling the disease is the fewest since March 9 this year.

The day's positivity rate is back at 11 percent, based on the samples collected from 31,987 individuals who got screened for the disease on Monday.

For the past 2 days, the positivity rate stood below 11 percent.

COVID-related deaths increased to 26,232 after 140 additional fatalities were recorded.

The case fatality rate is at 1.77 percent, the highest since March 31, ABS-CBN's data team noted.

There were 6,296 recoveries, bringing the total recuperations to 1,414,817 or 95.2 percent of the cumulative total infections.

Five laboratories failed to submit data on time.

More details to follow.