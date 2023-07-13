THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 13, 2023

Ukraine military women in vogue Ukrainian women attend the testing of a new women's military uniform during military training at a shooting range near Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday. Amid the war with Russia, the women took part in the testing of samples of the new women's field uniform, which is currently in the final stage of approval by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and will be introduced for military women. A design by the social initiative 'Arm Women Now' was used as a basis for the development of the uniforms, specifically for women. Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

Combined weather disturbances bring more rains Commuters brave gutter-deep flood at the corner of UN and Taft avenues on Thursday following a heavy downpour in Manila. Weather bureau PAGASA said the combined effects of a low pressure area and the enhanced southwest monsoon would continue to bring rains in most parts of Luzon. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Japan plan to dump Fukushima water opposed Members of the United Filipino Consumers and Commuters troop in front of the Japanese embassy in Pasay City on Thursday to protest Japan's plan to dump treated radioactive water to the Pacific Ocean from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. The plant’s cooling systems were damaged during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, causing three reactors to melt. The contaminated cooling water is collected, treated and stored in about 1,000 tanks, which will reach their capacity in early 2024. ABS-CBN News

Rain, flood hamper traffic along SLEX Traffic builds up along the South Luzon Expressway as flooding near the Bicutan exit in Parañaque City hampers the movement of vehicles on Thursday. A low pressure area and southwest monsoon is bringing rain showers across the country until the weekend, according to PAGASA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News