MANILA — A bill seeking to ban alcohol for individuals below 21 years old has been filed before the House of Representatives.

Also called the "Anti-Underage Drinking Act," House Bill No. 1753 was authored by Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte and Benguet Rep. Eric Yap on July 11.

Under the bill, "unqualified individuals," or those below 21 or "unable to fully take care of themselves or protect themselves from abuse, neglect, cruelty, exploitation, or discrimination," are prohibited to buy alcoholic beverages.

Purchasing or obtaining alcohol for these individuals is also deemed illegal by the bill, as well as misrepresentation of one's age by presenting false identification to establishments selling alcoholic drinks.

The bill also seeks to outlaw the consumption and selling of alcoholic beverages to unqualified individuals.

Establishments caught violating the bill, if signed into law, will be slapped with a fine of P50,000 or imprisonment of not more than 3 months. Succeeding offenses may see these establishments get their operating licenses revoked.

Offending individuals, meanwhile, will be counseled by the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC) at the first offense, while those violating the bill repeatedly may be handed over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“This bill seeks to impose a minimum legal drinking age in the country, in pursuit to mitigate and regulate the availability of alcohol to Unqualified Individuals," Duterte and Yap said in their explanatory note.

The minimum drinking age in the Philippines is currently at 18 years old.

—with report from Chrislen Bulosan

