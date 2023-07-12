LOOK: MMDA's P300-million command center in Pasig

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) inaugurate their new Communications and Command Center within their new head office in Pasig City on July 12, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) unveiled on Wednesday its new Communications and Command Center (CCC) in Pasig City.

Serving as the "nerve center of Metro Manila’s major thoroughfares," the CCC houses various facilities, including the operations center, situation room, viewing room, and power room.

MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes said the P300-million CCC is “the biggest, most advanced and most cost-effective” of its kind in the country.

The facility currently monitors 403 “high tech” CCTV cameras installed in critical and major infrastructure projects in Metro Manila, including pumping stations, bus bays, waterways, and the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach.

According to Artes, another 638 CCTV cameras are still being installed in Metro Manila cities, and 166 more at the EDSA Bus Carousel alone.

“Pag natapos na lahat ‘yan, nasa 1,200 CCTV cameras ang imo-monitor sa ating command center,” the MMDA official said.

“Definitely within the year, makakabit ang 166 na cameras. Ang kagandahan po diyan ay 40+ may video analytics na, meaning, naka-count na niya ang mga tao na nasasagap ng video para sa deployment ng bus dispatch and management system. Meron din po ‘yang timer, para ang mga bus na hindi umaalis within 30 seconds, meron pong alarm o notice na lagpas na siya,” he added.

(When all that is finished, about 1,200 CCTV cameras will be monitored in our command center. Definitely within the year, 166 cameras will be installed. What's good is that 40+ have video analytics, meaning, it has already counted the people caught by video for the deployment of the bus dispatch and management system. There is also a timer, for buses that do not leave within 30 seconds, there is an alarm or notice that they have passed the limit.)

Artes also noted that the MMDA will continue to develop information and communications technology projects in Metro Manila, including the installation of a 45-kilometer fiber optic cable to integrate local government units’ CCTV cameras with the command center.

“Kulang na lang kami ng 45 kilometers na fiber optic caable para maikabit na ang mag LGUs sa NCR sa command center. Pag nailatag ang fiber optic cable na iyan, mag-uusap kami ng LGUs para ang kani-kanilang command centers at CCTV cameras ay maintegrate dito at makuha natin ang data nila at footages para integrated na sa atin para mas efficient ang monitoring natin ng traffic, baha at iba pa,” he said.

(We only need 45 kilometers of fiber optic cable to connect the LGUs in the NCR to the command center. When that fiber optic cable is laid, we will talk with the LGUs so that their respective command centers and CCTV cameras can be integrated here and we can get their data and footage to be integrated with ours so that we can monitor traffic and floods more efficiently.)

OLD COMMAND CENTER

Despite its fading monitor screens, the MMDA’s old command center in Makati City will still be used as a backup center.

Artes said the facility will be shared with other government agencies, namely the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“Ang technology kasi ay mabilis. ‘Yung screens natin doon ay luma na, nag-fifade na. Instead na iupgrade na lang namin ang lumang equipment, mas practical na gumawa na lang ng mas bago at high-tech at mabilis na command center,” Artes said.

(Technology is fast. Our screens there are old, faded. Instead of just upgrading the old equipment, it is more practical to just build a newer, high-tech, and fast command center.)

He then continued, “Required din na magkaroon ng redundancy o backup ang ating command center dahil para kung magkaroon ng aberya, may gumagana.”

(It is also required that our command center have redundancy or backup because if there is a malfunction, something is working.)

The MMDA hopes the state-of-the-art CCC will give way to a faster and more coordinated response to emergencies, traffic, and floods.