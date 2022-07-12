Hontiveros files 'no-fault' divorce bill amid church objection

Senator Risa Hontiveros during a Senate hearing. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday defended her proposed divorce bill amid the call of the Catholic Church to just amend the laws on annulment and legal separation.

According to Hontiveros, the “Dissolution of Marriage Act” bill aims to provide a divorcee a clean start, and remarry without any legal hitches.

“Ang unique dito sa Dissolution of Marriage bill ay hindi kailangang sisihin ang isang partner na psychologically incapable from the start, hindi kailangang siraan siya… at kung umibig muli, gustong magtaya muli sa relasyon o even sakramento ng kasal, kung papayagan ng isang simbahan, ay pwedeng mag-asawa muli ang mga tao. Buuin muli ang kanilang pamilya,” the senator said.

Hontiveros said her bill can be called “a no-fault divorce.”

Under Hontiveros' bill, the issue of homosexuality will not be cited as a ground to dissolve the marriage to avoid any discrimination.

Hontiveros’ measure pushes for divorce under the following grounds:

Five years of continuous separation

Commission of rape by the respondent-spouse against the petitioner-spouse

Physical violence

Final decree of absolute divorce validly obtained in foreign jurisdiction

Irreconcilable differences

In the 18th Congress, Hontiveros’ same bill was able to reach the plenary level, but failed to push through due to lack of numbers.

Aside from Hontiveros, senators Robin Padilla and Raffy Tulfo also filed their own versions of the divorce bill.