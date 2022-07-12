People buy from a food vendor in Baseco, Tondo, Manila on February 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has laid down major criteria in removing families from the list of 4Ps beneficiaries.

First is non-compliance with the conditions set by the conditional cash transfer program (CCT).

The 4Ps has 4 major conditions for families.

First is that pregnant women must avail pre- and post-natal care, and a professional must attend to them during childbirth.

Second, parents or guardians must attend the family development sessions usually held once a month, with topics including responsible parenting, health, and nutrition.

Third, infants and children aged up to 5 must receive regular health check-ups and vaccines.

Fourth, children aged 6-14 must receive deworming pills.

Children aged 3-18 must also enroll in school, and maintain an attendance of at least 85% of class days every month.

Inability to comply with any of the conditions might mean being delisted from the program.

The second criteria is when families achieve financial independence.

This, as some beneficiaries are appealing to the DSWD to retain their names on the program as they also remain low-income earners.

Myrna Andal and Mary Ann Barba earn P2,500 per month as sweepers in Barangay Pansol.

They have been receiving aid for almost 10 years.

Those whose children have already reached 18 or graduated from school are enlisting grandchildren to still qualify for the program.

"Sana po wag alisin kasi malaking tulong po sa apo ko," said Myrna Andal.

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo said he needs 3 to 4 weeks to cleanse the list.

He also warns uncooperative beneficiaries that they might be removed from the program.

