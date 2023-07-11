MANILA — The Commission on Audit told the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority to practice “principles of economy” after purchasing calendars as year-end corporate giveaways at P645 each.

In a 2022 audit report, state auditors noted that the winning bidder quoted the lower price of P230 per calendar but was later disqualified for failing to submit necessary documents.

“It is in the spirit of economy that TIEZA shall clarify the specification/requirement to prospective bidders through the conduct of a pre-bid conference and proceed with negotiation for a lower cost than the price quoted by the winning bidder,” the audit team said.

The total amount for the year-end giveaways of TIEZA was P974,000, for 750 pieces of 2022 desk calendars and 500 pieces of journals.

The audit team urged the TIEZA management to consider conducting a pre-bid conference and always obtain the most advantageous price for the government.

The agency for its part said that it would ensure compliance with the usual and regular requirements set by TIEZA, according to the audit report.

The audit team also told the TIEZA management to discontinue their Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence or PRAISE totaling P22.215 million in relation to the agency’s achievement of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification.

Permanent and coterminous employees were given monetary awards equivalent to their monthly salary.

The audit team noted that to consider ISO certification as a superior accomplishment was highly debatable.

The TIEZA management however stood its ground and underscored that ISO certification, which resulted to monetary savings in the agency, is a corporate achievement award.

“It was categorized as such because the management is not oblivious to the fact that each and every TIEZA employee had a vital role in achieving such recognition; thus, this particular feat is a product of the concerted efforts of all employees,” the TIEZA management told the audit team.

TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid received a copy of the audit report on June 29, 2023.