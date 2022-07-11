Heavy rainfall brings floods to several areas in Quezon City, Valenzuela

Several areas in Quezon City and Valenzuela City experienced flooding on Monday afternoon, amid a heavy downpour that lasted over an hour.
Vehicles and motorcycles were unable to pass though a portion of NS Amoranto Sr. Street in Quezon City after the water became knee-deep.
Several cars stalled in the flood.
Meanwhile, a portion of Sto. Domingo Avenue remained passable for vehicles.
The flood also went past the gutter-level on Mother Ignacia corner Scout Madriñan.
Light vehicles were forced to turn back, causing a slight traffic build-up in the area.
Water in the intersection of Timog Avenue and Scout Tobias on the other hand was ankle-deep.
Several roads in Valenzuela city also experience flooding.
The floods subsided in most areas 1-2 hours after the downpour stopped.
