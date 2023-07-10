Newly designated South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-Hwa presents his credentials to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace in Manila on July 10, 2023. Presidential Communications Office/Facebook

MANILA — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to visit the Philippines this year or early next year, the East Asian country's newly designated envoy said on Monday.

New South Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-Hwa said President Yoon "looks forward" to the visit, which would be in time for the 75th anniversary of Philippines-South Korea relations.

Lee presented his credentials to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang on Monday, together with newly designated Mexican Ambassador Daniel Hernandez Joseph.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned to me at the credential ceremony in Seoul. He really, really looks forward to visiting this very country Philippines. But if not this year, I’m sure sometime in the first half of next year as we mark our 75th anniversary,” Lee told Marcos.

Marcos replied that was also looking forward to meeting Yoon during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in November.

“Of course, there are many other conferences and I hope that maybe in November when we go to the United States for the APEC because I’m sure your President will attend, maybe we’ll have a chance to at least meet and have a bilateral meeting,” Marcos said.

Aside from Yoon, Lee said South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kin Jin-Pyo and the South Korean Foreign Minister are also slated to visit the Philippines this year to meet with their counterparts.

For his part, Marcos said he was looking forward to a "stronger alliance" with South Korea in the post-pandemic world.

South Korea is the Philippines' fourth largest trading partner, with total trade between the two countries reaching $15.44 billion in 2022.

The Philippines has also procured military equipment from the East Asian country for use of the Philippine Air Force and Navy.

Meanwhile, Marcos and new Mexican Ambassador Hernandez Joseph also agreed to increase cooperation between the Philippines and Mexico in terms of trade and culture.

Hernandez Joseph noted the common history and "cultural closeness" of the two countries as both former Spanish colonies and significant players in the galleon trade.

Marcos, on the other hand, thanked Mexico for taking care of some 1,206 Filipinos there.

Mexico ranks as the Philippines' 23rd top trading partner. Since 2020, total trade between the two countries has been increasing, with trade reaching $1.1 billion in 2022.