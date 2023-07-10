MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) has told the Philippine Coast Guard to seek a post-facto approval from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for the acquisition of a luxury vehicle worth P4.99 million.

In the 2022 audit report on the PCG, state auditors noted that the purchase is contrary to Malacañang Administrative Order No. 14 which prohibits the acquisition and use by government officials of luxury vehicles.

The auditors stated that after reviewing sales invoices, the Toyota Land Cruiser with engine displacement of 3956 CC and engine of 6 cylinders is considered a luxury vehicle based on the provisions of AO No. 14.

“In addition, it bears to note that the aforesaid vehicle was likewise requested for bulletproofing amounting to P2,800,000,” the audit report noted.

The vehicle procurement and the bulletproofing request were under the rebates program of Petron Corporation for the PCG for 2021 to 2022.

The audit report added that the necessity of acquiring new vehicles cannot be established as the PCG owns at least 459 service vehicles.

The report also revealed that 31 units of Isuzu MUX LS-A 4x2 worth P58.9 million were also purchased through the rebates program.

While the PCG agreed to the recommendation of the audit team to secure a post-facto approval from the secretary of the Department of Budget and Management, the agency also explained the necessity of the vehicle for their operations.

“CG-4 explained that the acquisition of Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is deemed necessary for the PCG to ensure safe and secured transportation of the Commandant and to uphold PCG’s mandated functions,” the audit team noted.

PCG Commandant Artemio Abu received a copy of the report on June 30, 2023.