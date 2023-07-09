The Davao City Police Office is investigating the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of 28-year-old local singer Mark Ken Mariscal on Sunday midnight at Cabantian Road.

Mariscal gained prominence when he participated on It's Showtime's "Tawag ng Tanghalan" competition four years ago.

According to Police Major Joenel Pederio, station commander of Buhangin Police Station No. 5, Mariscal was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Ruben Borgonia.

Initial investigations revealed that at approximately 2:45 a.m., Borgonia and Mariscal were traveling towards Barangay Indangan when they made a brief stop to use the bathroom.

As Mariscal disembarked from the motorcycle, he lost his balance and fell onto the road.

Borgonia attempted to flag down a passing white vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop and ran over Mariscal.

Mariscal was immediately rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for urgent medical attention, but the attending physicians pronounced him dead upon his arrival.

The Davao City Police Office said it is actively pursuing the case to identify the hit-and-run driver and the vehicle involved.

The police urged individuals with any relevant information to step forward and provide assistance to aid in the investigation.

-- Report from Francis Magbanua

