Carmona now a city after successful plebiscite

MANILA - The town of Carmona in Cavite is now officially a city after “yes” votes commanded a sizable lead over “no” votes in its plebiscite Saturday.

According to the results, 30,363 residents voted "yes" to ratifying the municipality's conversion against 1,016 "no" votes--a whopping 29,347 lead.

The results were announced by Atty. Morales Castro of the Board of Canvassers at around 9:30 pm.

Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia thanked everyone who helped in the plebiscite.

Cavite Police provincial director Brig. Gen. Carlito Gaces reported no untoward incidents or crimes during the plebiscite.

A mini-concert was held at a covered park outside the municipal hall to tell the public the results.

Carmona Mayor Dahlia Loyola cried as she thanked those who voted and showed support to the cityhood bid. The mayor then showed showed the new seal of Carmona City in an audio-visual presentation.

For the last time, the old hymn of Carmona was sung as a municipality.

People were jubilant with the results of the plebiscite.

The program ended with a fireworks display.