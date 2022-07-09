Duterte to transfer OVP to Mandaluyong

Vice President Sara Duterte will hold office in Mandaluyong City, instead of the Quezon City Reception House.

“The OVP confirms that it is preparing to move to a new office in Mandaluyong City,” Duterte’s spokesperson Atty. Reynold Munsayac said in a statement on Saturday.

The new office will accomodate all the co-term, casual, and permanent employees of the OVP, which will “enhance efficiency, economy, and result in streamlined processes since all the OVP employees are within the same area,” he added.

The OVP hopes the new location will be more accessible to the public, being near major roads and mass transportation facilities.

The OVP thanked Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and the Quezon City government for accommodating them when they initially planned to move into the QCRH.

“Unfortunately, after inspection and human resource inventory, OVP has decided to look for another location that can fully satisfy its requirements,” Munsayac said.

Former Vice President Leni Robredo held her office at the QCRH.