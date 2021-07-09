DepEd, DOH crafting guidelines on reintroduction of face-to-face classes

The Department of Education (DepEd) continues to prepare for the gradual resumption of face-to-face classes, as it develops joint guidelines with the Department of Health (DOH) on the reintroduction of face to face classes.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Usec. Nepomuceno Malaluan, chief of staff of the Office of the Secretary, said the guidelines are subject to the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte, who reiterated in June that he will not allow the resumption of in-person classes until the country has reached herd immunity against COVID-19.

"Magkasama na naming binabalangkas ng Department of Health ang guidelines for the reintroduction of face-to-face classes," Malaluan said.

"That is a decision that will ultimately be made by the president but, as conveyed to the department by the secretary, the president has continued to allow, as per the secretary, the continued preparations for such, subject to his final approval."

The official said they want the guidelines finished "as soon as possible", as they have done a number of preparations for face-to-face classes, and the guidelines are "in a very advanced stage already".

"Kasama dyan iyong pagpapalalim ng paghahanda ng mga paaralan natin, pag-communicate dyan sa field units natin para mapaghandaan in anticipation of the time that we will be able to have the approval of the president for the reintroduction," Malaluan said.

Malaluan added they will continue preparing as they await for the approval of the resumption of in-person classes.

"Even in the opening of the economy, may mga sector tayo na binubuksan or areas na maaari nang buksan pero kailangan pa ring sundin iyong mga protocols for safety," he said.

"Tuloy pa rin namin nire-refine iyong risk assessment tools natin sa Department of Education. Malaki na iyong advance na nagawa namin sa bagay na iyan."

Schools in basic education remain closed, as students shifted to distance learning for SY 2020-2021. Duterte approved the pilot test of limited face-to-face classes in December 2020, but withdrew his approval weeks later because of concern for COVID variants.

The president also rejected the pilot test for in-person classes in February, as the country has yet to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination program at that time.

Meanwhile, 93 colleges and universities in 15 regions have opened for limited face-to-face classes in Medicine and allied courses, based on the June 21 data of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

RELATED VIDEO