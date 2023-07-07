President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr signs Republic Act No. 11953 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday signed a law that would write off agrarian reform beneficiaries’ debt worth around P57.557 billion.

The New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which was among Marcos’ promises in his first State of the Nation Address last year, condoned the amortization of principal payments, interests, and penalties of 610,054 agrarian reform beneficiaries tilling 1.173 million hectares of land.

The President, who is concurrently the agriculture chief, said a “genuine agrarian emancipation” required more than the distribution of land, which he said was just the first step.

"Ituloy natin ang repormang agraryo hindi lamang sa pamimigay ng lupa at sa mga magsasakang hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring lupa, kung hindi upang tuluyan na sila ay palayain mula sa pagkakautang na pumipigil sa ganap na pagmamay-ari sa lupang pagbibigay sa kanila ng pamahalaan," Marcos Jr said in his speech.

(Let us continue agrarian reform not just through distributing land, but by freeing farmers from the debt that hinders them from truly owning the land given to them by government.)

“Free land distribution must go hand in hand with broadening the provision of credit facilities and support services in the form of farm inputs, equipment, and facilities for our farmers as well as the construction of more farm-to-market roads,” he added.

Marcos said this would yield more sustainable farms and higher income for farmers.

The new law covers farmers and farm workers who received lands under Presidential Decree No. 27 and "who have outstanding loan balances payable to the Land Bank of the Philippines and to private landowners.”

The measure condoned the principal loan of P14.5 billion, which includes interests, penalties, and surcharges, of 263,622 beneficiaries whose names were already submitted by the Land Bank of the Philippines to Congress.

"However, the inclusion of the remaining P43.057 billion loan in this section shall take effect only upon submission by the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) of the indebtedness to government of the 346,432 [beneficiaries],” the law stated.

"The land awarded to [beneficiaries] shall be excluded from his/her gross estate for purposes of estate tax," it added.

Under current laws, agrarian reform beneficiaries are required to pay for the land awarded to them in annual installments with 6 percent interest for a maximum period of 30 years.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III earlier described the New Agrarian Emancipation Act as a "huge step" to attain the President's goal of food security in the Philippines.

The signing of the new law was followed by a ceremonial awarding of titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Marcos in September last year issued an executive order setting a one-year moratorium on the amortization of agrarian reform beneficiaries.