54 new congressmen complete legislation workshop

MANILA - A second batch of 54 neophyte lawmakers completed a three-day seminar-workshop on legislation at the House of Representatives.

Among them, Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez, Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain, and Quezon City 3rd District Rep. Franz Pumaren.

Presidential son and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, who attended the first two days of the seminar this week, was not present at the closing ceremonies.

“Mayroon kasing prior commitment. Pwede naman ‘yun. They will attend next week doon sa na-miss na session,” House of Representatives Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza said.

