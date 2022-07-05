MANILA - China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in the Philippines Tuesday night for a two-day official visit.

China Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in the Philippines,Tuesday night for a 2-day official visit.



Wang is the first Foreign Minister welcomed by the new Philippine government under the leadership of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. 📷 China embassy @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/kTIiZ7SuEt — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) July 5, 2022

Wang is the first foreign minister welcomed by the administration of new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

WATCH: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Manila for 2-day official visit. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/F1oZIk0L0k — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) July 5, 2022

Wang is set to pay a courtesy call on Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Sec. Enrique Manalo, according to an advisory from the DFA.

DFA said Wang will join expanded bilateral dialogues with Manalo and will deliver remarks at the launching of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project and Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony on Providing Financial Services to boost the Cooperation between the Stock Exchanges of China and the Philippines.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said on a Facebook post that talks between Wang and Manalo will "delve extensively into Philippine-China relations, practical cooperation, and regional and international issues."

"Hoping the visits kickstart China-Philippines relations in the new era. May our ties deepen, especially on the many relevant issues such as Belt and Road Cooperation, the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic partnership, the Global Development and Security Initiatives, and even our people-to-people exchanges in many fields," Huang said.

Foreign Minister Wang is also set for an official visit to Indonesia and Malaysia.

Wang last visited Manila in January 2021 for an official visit upon the invitation of then Foreign Minister Teodoro L. Locsin Jr.

RELATED VIDEO