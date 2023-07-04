ITCZ to bring rains in Mindanao, southern Palawan

PAGASA image.

MANILA - An Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Southern Mindanao will bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over the country, the state weather bureau said.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-tawi and the southern portion of Palawan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Flash flood or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms, it added.

