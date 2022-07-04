PAF remembers victims of C-130 crash

The Philippine Air Force commemorated the victims of the July 4, 2021 C-130 crash in Sulu on its first anniversary. Handout photo.

The Philippine Air Force on Monday commemorated the victims of the C-130 crash in Sulu on its first anniversary.

The PAF held a mass to remember the victims.

In a separate activity last June 27, the PAF held a wreath-laying ceremony in Villamor Air Base led by PAF Commanding General Lt.Gen. Connor Anthony Canlas Sr.

On July 4, 2021, a military transport plane carrying 96 passengers and crew crashed in Sulu. A total of 49 passengers survived the crash, while 47 soldiers and 3 civilians were killed, according to a report released by the Joint Task Force Sulu.

Those on board the aircraft were new privates of the Philippine Army who were supposed to be deployed in Sulu.

The aircraft, with tail number 5125, took off from Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base to Lumbia Airport and subsequently ferried personnel to Jolo.

The website C-130.net said the plane that crashed had first flown in 1988. The model is a workhorse for armed forces around the world.

The Philippines' armed forces have a patchy air safety record. In June 2021, a Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training mission, killing six people.

A Philippines Air Force C-130 crash in 1993 killed 30 people. A 2008 crash of the civilian variant of the Lockheed plane flown by the Philippines Air Force killed 11 people, the Aviation Safety Network says.

RELATED VIDEO