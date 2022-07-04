Comelec orders annulment of Agoo mayor proclamation

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Special 2nd Division has directed the Municipal Board of Canvassers (MBOC) of the Municipality of Agoo, La Union to reconvene on Tuesday afternoon to annul the proclamation of Frank Ong Sibuma as the mayor of Agoo, La Union.

His certificate of candidacy (COC) was cancelled due to material misrepresentation, the Comelec said.

Sibuma will be replaced by Stefanie Ann Eriguel Calongcagon as the duly elected mayor.

This, after the resolution of the division on the case for cancellation of certificate of candidacy due to material misrepresentation has become final and executory, with the certificate of finality and entry of judgment having been issued.

The election officer of Agoo, La Union has also been directed by the commission to immediately implement the Writ of Execution by serving a copy, as well as the Second Division’s resolution upon Sibuma.

The Comelec 2nd Divison in May decided to grant the petition of Alma Panelo to cancel the COC of Sibuma for committing material misrepresentation over the issue of residency.

Sibuma claimed the had been living in Agoo for more than a year before the May 9 elections when he was a resident of the town of Aringay.

The Comelec said case records have shown that Sibuma was served a copy of the decision on May 16 via e-mail and did not file a motion for reconsideration within the five-day reglementary period, making the decision of the Division final and executory.