MANILA - The Commission on Audit (COA) has recommended to the Light Rail Transit Authority to blacklist contractors that have failed to complete projects within their target dates.

In the 2021 annual audit report on the LRTA, government auditors noted that 59% or 13 out of 22 Line 2 rehabilitation projects with a total cost of P984.563 million were delayed from their target completion.

The delays range from 77 to 1,065 days, in violation of the Government Procurement Act.

The audit report noted that the LRTA management agreed to the recommendation by the auditors to impose liquidated damages on contractors that have failed to satisfactorily complete the project within the target date of completion.

"Also, consider blacklisting of the contractors involved, and initiate the immediate take-over process of terminated projects, if necessary," the auditors said in the report.

The commission issued a memorandum to the LRTA management on April 12, 2021 to obtain information such as the amount of imposed liquidated damages, value of unperformed portion of the contract and the status of contract period extension but no reply was received.

The project with the highest contract cost amounting P436.736 million was for the improvement of Line 2 stations and facilities, delayed for 77 days as of December 31, 2021.

Other delayed projects were the replacement of 45 escalator units at mainline stations worth P187.2 million, rehabilitation of fire detection and alarm system and repair of unbonded concrete plinths.

Inquiry made by the auditors with the LRTA revealed that only two of the projects were already completed while three were terminated: replacement of 4 escalator units, construction of train lift system and repair of the unbonded concrete plinths.

"Lastly, the non-implementation and non-completion of the projects on their target date of completion consequently delayed the benefits that could be derived therefrom by the public," the auditors said.

A copy of the report, uploaded to the COA website was received by the office of LRTA Administrator Jeremy Regino on June 30, 2022.

