DOH logs 2,747 COVID-19 cases on June 26-July 2

MANILA — The Philippines has tallied 2,747 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health's latest case bulletin showed Monday.

From June 26 to July 2, an average of 392 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 20 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the latest infections, some 32 cases were considered severe or critical, the DOH's latest case bulletin showed.

As of Sunday, a total of 442 cases or 10.8 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency added.

At least 273 or 13.7 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 17.7 percent.

During the past week, two deaths were verified by the DOH.

Based on the DOH's tracker, the Philippines has 6,925 active COVID-19 cases as of July 2.

More than 3 years since the pandemic broke out, some 4.16 million coronavirus infections were recorded in the country. At least 66,485 people have succumbed to the virus.

