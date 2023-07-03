Chichirya, ulam na: Taxing junk food anti-poor, says prof

Why tax "chichirya" when some families are already using junk food as a main meal?

This is the question of SUKI Network spokesman Prof. Reggie Vallejos after the Department of Finance proposed a higher tax for junk food and sweetened beverages.

Under the proposal, the DOF would impose a P10 tax for every 100 grams or P10 per 100 ml on pre-packaged foods "lacking nutritional value" and exceeding the DOH's thresholds for fat, salt, and sugar content. A separate tax rate for sweetened beverages is also being proposed to P12 per liter, regardless of the type of sweetener used, the DOF said.

Vallejos said taxing junk food would place an unnecessary burden on the poor who have no choice but to buy the cheapest food available.

"May mga kapatid tayo na nag-uulam ng chichirya...Anti-poor talaga kasi napakalawak ng junk food kasama ang mga maaalat at matatamis. Kasama na diyan ang mga instant, nandiyan din ang mga fast food. Sa ibang bansa, ang fast food ay kinukunsiderang junk food," he said in a radio interview with DWPM.

He added: "Ang unang tatamaan ay yung mga mahihirap na walang magagawa kundi bumili ng pagkain na ganito."

Some "junk food" that may be affected by the new tax include instant pancit canton and ramen, 3-in-1 coffee and even adobo-flavored chips.

The Department of Health earlier called for higher excise tax on junk food to curb obesity in the country and to fund the Universal Health Care program.

A survey by the Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute showed around 27 million Filipinos are overweight and obese.

Once the new taxes are imposed, the government is expected to earn an additional P76 billion in revenue during the first year.

Vallejos, however, said that instead of taxing the poor, the government should impose a "billionaire's tax" on the country's wealthiest individuals.

IBON Foundation earlier proposed a tax of 1 percent on those earning P1 billion, 2 percent on P2 billion, and 3 percent for those earning beyond P3 billion. This could generate P470 billion, the group said.

"If you tax billionaires 1-3 percent, bilyon din ang kikitain ng bansa imbes na kunin sa mga mahihirap," he said.