MANILA — Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said Sunday he refiled a bill that seeks to legalize absolute divorce in the Philippines.

In a statement, Lagman said he refiled the measure as House Bill No. 78 in the 19th Congress, as he hopes "tormented wives can soon be liberated from irretrievably dysfunctional marriages or inordinately abusive marital relations."

A bill on absolute divorce is an "apt sequel" to the Reproductive Health Act, which Lagman also authored, since both measures are seen to be beneficial for women, the lawmaker said.

A similar bill was passed on third reading by the House of Representatives during the 17th Congress, but was not acted upon by the Senate.

An identical divorce bill was approved by the Committee on Population and Family Relations in the 18th Congress.

The Catholic-majority Philippines is the only country in the world apart from the Vatican without a divorce law.

