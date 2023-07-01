Marcos tells DPWH: Strive to finish projects within schedule

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte join the Department of Public Works and Highways in unveiling a road development project during the inauguration of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project (Segment A) in Davao City on July 1, 2023. The project aims to strengthen Davao City’s road network by reducing travel time from the Taril Area to the city proper and serve as an alternative route to Davao–Cotabato Road and ABS-CBN Diversion Road to ease traffic congestion from the Central Business District. Alfred Frias, PNA

DAVAO CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday reminded the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other government agencies to finish projects “within schedule” so that the public could “reap the maximum benefits” from these billions-worth of infrastructure.

The President gave the statement during the inauguration of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road, a projects which seeks to decongest Davao City’s heavy traffic, and at the same time creates a sea wall against storm surges.

“Strive to finish the remaining segments and let us do it within schedule so that our people may reap and benefit the maximum benefits of your hard work,” Marcos Jr. said in a speech here.

“As the national government remains committed to pursuing high-impact connectivity projects with you, I hope you will bear in mind this one thing: the fruit of your labors are the building blocs of a bright and sustainable society that our children will enjoy,” he said.

“Let us continue working as one towards becoming an interconnected and thriving Philippines,” he added.

The construction of the 17-kilometer Davao City Coastal Bypass Road began in 2017, during the administration of former Davao Mayor-turned-President Rodrigo Duterte.

The first phase of the project, which runs from Bago Aplaya to Times Beach, was completed in 6 years due to some delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Marcos Jr. noted.

It will be a part of the “Philippines’ high-standard highway network, which was made with the goal in mind to connect all our country’s major islands,” the President said.

“For this project in particular, the vision was to ease traffic congestion and sustain and even boost the economic growth that Davao City has been enjoying from the past years until today,” he said.

“This will help in transporting goods in and out of the city, making access to basic necessities, easier for businesses and consumers,” he said.

“Aside from transportation, this project also features walkways, bicycle lanes, parks, public spaces that people need for their comfort, happiness and well being,” he added.

In its 2021 report, the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the DPWH’s failure to complete 3,440 infrastructure projects worth P245 billion.

The projects include school buildings and farm-to-market road projects across the country, including 437 projects amounting to P10.93 billion which have not been started at all.

The COA added that DPWH expenditures amounting to P11.53 billion in 2021 were without proper and complete supporting documentary requirements.

The questionable disbursements include payments of advances to contractors, fuel oil and lubricants payments, COVID-19 hazard pay, as well as salaries and wages of job order, contractual, and budgetary personnel, COA said.

The DPWH told the COA that re-inspections of several projects would be made, and its offices will be required to submit reports, including pictures, once corrections have been completed.



