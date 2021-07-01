What's your legacy? 'Nothing', says Duterte; wants people to 'just look around'

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the inauguration of the newly built Light Rail Transit Line 2 East Extension Project in Antipolo City, Rizal on July 1, 2021. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

MANILA — "Nothing."

This was President Rodrigo Duterte's reply on Thursday when he was asked what legacy his administration would leave when he steps down in a year, adding that he wants the public to "just look around" for his accomplishments.

"All I want the people is to just look around. Ito, ‘yong ganito," he said in a press conference for the inauguration of the LRT-2 East Extension project.

"Hindi ko ipagyabang. Unang-una, hindi ko ito pera. That's not my money. All I would just say is that we built the --- and that's all," he added.

(This, for instance. I do not want to boast, this is not my money.)

Duterte, 76, steps down from office on June 30, 2022.

Started during the administration of his late predecessor Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, the project extends the LRT-2 to Antipolo City, Rizal. It previously ran from Recto, Manila to Santolan, Pasig City only.



"I will just mention what were the projects completed without necessarily attributing the miracle to me. Worker ako ng government. Nagtrabaho lang ako. So, wala akong dapat ipagyabang," said Duterte

(I am just a government worker, I am just working, so I should have nothing to boast.)

"Nandito lang ako (I am just here) say that it is completed. But after that, I will shut up," he added.