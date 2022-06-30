As he ascends to power, Marcos vows to deliver promises to Filipinos

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. delivers his Inaugural Address. Photo screencap from RTVM



MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Thursday vowed to deliver his promises to the country without any "excuses," emphasizing his goal for immediate pandemic recovery and better lives for the Filipino people.

Marcos, Jr., who prefaced his speech about his campaign call for unity, urged Filipinos to work with him in his government. If this can happen, "we will go very far under my watch."

"I will need your help, I want to rely on it but rest assured I do not predicate success on the wide cooperation that's needed. I will get it done," he said in his 25-minute inaugural address.

"I once knew a man who saw what little had been achieved since independence in the land of people with the greatest potential for achievement and yet they were poor. But he got it done. Sometimes with needed support, sometimes without. So will it be with his son, you will get no excuses from me," he added.

The country's next leader said his administration will be geared towards fresh techniques in handling crises — local or foreign — and putting more opportunities for every Filipino to assist them during difficult times.

"I am here not to talk about the past, I am here to tell you about our future. A future of sufficiency, even plenty of readily available ways and means to get done what needs doing by you, by me," he said.

"We do not look back but ahead. Up the road that we must take to a place better than the one we lost in the pandemic. Gains made and lost, opportunities missed, well-laid plans superseded by the pandemic."

Former President Rodrigo Duterte's successor will inherit nearly P13 trillion in debt and the problems of the unabated rise in fuel prices amid Russia's war with Ukraine.

Marcos, Jr. was sworn in as the country's 17th president at the National Museum.

Marcos, 64, won the May elections with over 31 million votes, making him the first majority president since 1986, when a popular uprising toppled the 2-decade rule of his father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.