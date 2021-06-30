PH logs 4,509 more COVID-19 cases; active cases lowest in nearly 5 weeks

A woman prepares to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside the Makati Coliseum on June 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday listed 4,509 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, raising the cumulative total to 1,412,559.

Of the overall confirmed infections, 48,649 or 3.4 percent are active cases, the health department indicated in its latest bulletin.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said the number of those still battling the disease is the fewest since May 27 this year.

This is also the second straight day that new cases counted fewer than 5,000. New cases usually dips on Tuesdays and Wednesdays due to the low number of testing laboratories operating over the weekend.

The positivity rate is at 11.3 percent, based from results of 35,916 people who got tested for the virus last Monday.

COVID-related deaths increased by 105 to 24,662. The day’s deaths included 49 cases initially classified as recoveries, according to the agency.

The case fatality rate is now at 1.75 percent, the highest since April 1 this year, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

There were 5,839 additional recoveries, bringing the total to 1,339,248 or 94.8 percent of the running tally.

Six laboratories failed to submit data on time.

