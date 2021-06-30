Drilon says to retire from politics in 2022

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon raises questions during a Senate committee hearing on November 19, 2019. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/file

MANILA - Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Wednesday said he plans to retire from public service when he finishes his second consecutive 6-year term in the Senate.

Drilon, whose political career has spanned 3 decades, said he has no plans to vie for the presidency should Vice President Leni Robredo decline to be the Liberal Party’s standard bearer in 2022.

“I have not planned to run for president. I don’t have the resources to run for president,” Drilon, among LP stalwarts, told online forum Kapihan sa Manila Bay.

“I will retire from public service if I have no role in the coming administration,” said the long-time lawmaker, 75.

“I have been in office for probably 30 years so let others, who believe they can, serve… Give others a chance,” he said.

When asked what he plans to do during his retirement, Drilon said in jest: “I want to be a researcher for media personalities I respect.”

Drilon began his public service career in 1986 at the Labor department, before he served as Secretary of Justice under the administrations of Corazon Aquino and Fidel V. Ramos.

Drilon eventually ran for senator in the '90s, and was named Senate President from 2000 to 2006, and from 2013 to 2016.

RELATED VIDEO