MANILA – Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa on Wednesday morning (Manila time) said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ordered online news organization Rappler to shut down.

The SEC ruling was dated Tuesday, June 28, according to a Rappler statement that Ressa shared as she spoke at the East-West Center international media conference in Hawaii.

Breaking News❗️:@mariaressa announces the Securities and Exchange Commission affirmed its earlier decision to revoke the certificates of incorporation of Rappler Inc & Rappler Holdings Corporation.#EWCMedia pic.twitter.com/EgnKRYY5c2 — EWC Seminars (@EWCSeminars) June 28, 2022

"We were notified by our lawyers of this ruling that effectively confirmed the shutdown of Rappler," added the statement, which said the SEC affirmed its earlier decision to revoke the certificates of incorporation of Rappler Inc. and Rappler Holdings Corp.

Rappler will appeal the decision, Ressa said.

ABS-CBN News has sought confirmation of the development to the SEC as of posting time.